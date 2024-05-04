Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New Vistancia luxury apartments set to open in Peoria

May 4, 2024, 7:15 AM

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


Vistancia luxury apartments opening in Peoria in June. Vistancia luxury apartments opening in Peoria in June. Vistancia luxury apartments opening in Peoria in June.

PHOENIX – A new luxury apartment complex is set to open in the Vistancia neighborhood of Peoria.

Eagle Ridge Apartments, located at 28851 N. Vistancia Blvd, are scheduled to open in June. The new community will be the first luxury apartments in the community of Vistancia.

The new Hampton Group Inc. development includes 208 units and a clubhouse across 13 buildings.

“Our luxury apartment homes in the picturesque Vistancia neighborhood of Peoria offer a variety of meticulously planned amenities designed to provide our residents with an outstanding living experience,” John Berry, CEO of The Hampton Group, said in a press release Thursday.

Here’s what else can be expected from the Vistancia luxury apartments

The new apartments feature kitchens with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, glass top ranges and designer fixtures and finishes. Other features include doors with smart locks, hardwood floors and expansive patios.

“Our impressive selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are perfectly situated to blend the convenience of city life with the tranquility of suburban living,” Berry said.

Eagle Ridge Apartments offer four floor plans ranging from 721 to 1,221 square feet with the option of private garages.

Community amenities include a resort-style spa and pool, a fitness center, private work spaces, ramadas and gas grills. There’s also a clubhouse with a full kitchen.

“To enhance the atmosphere further, we introduced a bespoke 50-piece light installation, sourced from the Czech Republic, serving as a captivating centerpiece,” Ali Brooks, one of the interior designers for the apartments, said in the release.

“This custom feature adds a touch of refinement and allure to the clubhouse, elevating the amenity space as prospective residents arrive and for residents to enjoy once they call Eagle Ridge home.”

