Northbound Interstate 17 left lane closed north of State Route 69

PHOENIX — The left northbound lane of Interstate 17 north of State Route 69 was closed on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The closure was due to a crash near milepost 270, which is about 70 miles from downtown Phoenix.

The right lane, which was also closed after the accident, was reopened at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

According to ADOT, there was no estimated time to reopen the left northbound lane.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

