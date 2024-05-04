Northbound Interstate 17 left lane closed north of State Route 69
May 4, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:20 am
(Flickr Photo/ADOT)
PHOENIX — The left northbound lane of Interstate 17 north of State Route 69 was closed on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
The closure was due to a crash near milepost 270, which is about 70 miles from downtown Phoenix.
The right lane, which was also closed after the accident, was reopened at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Motorists were advised to expect delays.
According to ADOT, there was no estimated time to reopen the left northbound lane.
The southbound lanes were unaffected.
