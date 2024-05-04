Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

May 4, 2024, 7:30 AM

Florence Kroulik. (Photo provided by Phoenix Police Department.)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday morning for a 92-year-old woman who went missing on Friday night.

Florence Kroulik was last seen at 9 p.m. in the area of  7th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

Kroulik is 5-feet-4, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing blue, floral pajamas.

Kroulik, who uses a pink cane to walk, suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix