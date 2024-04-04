Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Film Festival’s 25th edition to showcase legacy of independent filmmaking

Apr 4, 2024, 7:01 AM

From top to bottom, left to right, are still shots from movies "Sleep," "Ezra," "gOD-Talk" and "Eve...

From top to bottom, left to right, are still shots from movies "Sleep," "Ezra," "gOD-Talk" and "Everything fun you could possibly do in Aledo, Illinois." (Phoenix Film Festival photos)

(Phoenix Film Festival photos)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON KING


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For Phoenix Film Festival Executive Director Jason Carney, the 25th anniversary of the festival is giving him insight into a quarter-century of Valley filmmaking.

“There wasn’t an established film festival in the area, nothing ever stuck,” Carney said. “A couple of filmmakers lent them a cubicle to start piecing things together, later my friend Greg asked me to volunteer and I worked my way up. Nineteen years later and I’m still doing it.”

Carney recalls 2014 as a particularly big year, when the festival moved from longtime residency in downtown Phoenix to its current location, Harkins Scottsdale 101 just off the titular Arizona freeway. Since then, its offices have remained on site to keep everything in one location, including the festival’s more than 100 volunteers.

RELATED STORIES

He estimates his festival team went through somewhere between 1,200-1,300 submissions in total accepted between July and December of last year. The result is 11 days of new showcases from nearly 300 filmmakers, 15% of which are from Arizona.

“All these categories – U.S features, Arizona features, live-action shorts – have their own program director,” Carney explained. “That director goes through the best that we all see and create essentially a playlist where all the entries jive together. We go through sales agents, studios, etc. and we’ll see what they have coming up. Generally, if one of our team says no, we have a pretty good call of ‘ok maybe this won’t work.'”

That spirit of collaboration was crucial in choosing the opening and closing night films, says Carney.

Thursday opens the festival with Greg Kwedar’s “Sing Sing,” starring 2024 Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as the stage director of a theatre troupe based at New York’s Sing Sing Correctional Facility, of which many of the film’s other actors were formerly imprisoned in. Closing night on April 14 will feature Josh Margolin’s “Thelma,” starring 2014 Oscar nominee June Squibb as a senior living resident out for revenge on a group of phone scammers.

Other centerpiece films include big names like the Anne Hathaway-starring “The Idea of You,” the Robert De Niro-starring “Ezra” and a series of hip-hop throwbacks such as “8 Mile” and “House Party.”

The festival is also trying to highlight unsung sports stories in their documentary selections. Those include “Copa 71,” about the first unofficial women’s world cup decades before FIFA’s, as well as “The Home Game,” an Icelandic documentary detailing an underdog soccer team who built a field on a lava pit and “The Herricanes,” about the United States’ first women’s tackle football league directed by the daughter of one of the players.

“People are just shocked that [these stories] ever happened. I love that we’re learning about people doing these great things before anyone ever knew about them,” Carney said.

The teams’ efforts often lead them to gems that deserve early buzz, though there can be some notable close calls. For example, Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” nominated for two Oscars this year, premiered, as Carney put it, “about a month too early before they got to festivals.”

That said, he is also proud of the ones that did get in such as Sian Heder’s “Coda,” which premiered at the 2021 festival before going on to win the academy award for Best Picture the following year.

Carney emphasized the importance of accessibility, between available handicap and hard-of-hearing access in screening rooms, as well as keeping festival prices to a minimum.

“We have people spending $50, $60 over just a few days getting their value out of the festival, or people doing the same with the festival pass,” Carney said. “We’re a non-profit organization, but we want movies to be for everyone, we try to keep prices constant.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP File Photo)...

Heidi Hommel

Valley probation officers working to keep youth out of legal system, on right path

To get youth on the right path, Valley probation officers employ various rehabilitative strategies so they stay out of the legal system.

2 hours ago

More time outside and off social media could help reverse the trend of poor youth mental health, on...

Danny Shapiro

Researcher says more real world time key to reversing troubling youth mental health trends

The chief researcher for a new book that tackles the growing prevalence of anxiety and other mental illnesses in youth believes the key to reversing those trends is more time in the real world.

3 hours ago

Free adoptions for all dogs at AHS through weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley shelters offering free dog adoptions through weekend

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for all dogs through the weekend in order to free up kennel space.

3 hours ago

Operation March Sadness Scottsdale Surprise police departments...

KTAR.com

42 sex trafficking suspects across Valley arrested in ‘Operation March Sadness’ bust

Police with Scottsdale and Surprise teamed up for a two-day sex trafficking task force called "Operation March Sadness."

3 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona’s Hash Kitchen continuing national expansion with 6 new stores

Arizona's Hash Kitchen announced it is continuing its national expansion by adding six restaurants set to open in three states by the end of 2025.

11 hours ago

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Authorities say three people are dead and five others critically injured after a pickup rollover crash in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Phoenix Film Festival’s 25th edition to showcase legacy of independent filmmaking