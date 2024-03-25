Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Movie written, directed, acted by Valley residents to premiere at Phoenix Film Festival

Mar 25, 2024, 4:35 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Movie lovers who want to support Valley creatives may want to check out “A Personal Pandemic.” This film will debut at the Phoenix Film Festival in early April.

Grand Canyon University Film Professor Jess Breuer created the film. He wanted to explore the psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking back, COVID deepened our cultural divide,” he said in a statement.

He felt like the mandatory quarantine also had a negative effect on people’s mental health, referring to people’s “brokenness” as a subject worthy of exploration.

“I think now more than ever it’s time to explore our own brokenness and how we can learn to move forward in spite of our failures and the failures of others around us,” Breuer added.

He also said the isolation made people more tribal and aggressive toward people with different viewpoints.

Film “A Personal Pandemic” shot entirely in Arizona

Breuer shot the 103-minute film on a shoestring budget, producing it entirely in north Phoenix and Prescott.

RELATED STORIES

The four stars are all based in the Valley:

  • Joe Flowers, a professor at Paradise Valley Community College.
  • Briana Lys, a Phoenix-based actor.
  • Jedediah Jones, a Phoenix-based actor.
  • Kristen Keogh, an Arizona-based influencer and former TV anchor.

One of Breuer’s main motivators for making this movie was to support colleagues in the film industry who struggled to find work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some crew members were recent GCU graduates who got their feet wet for the first time while working on this production.

“Everyone in front of and behind the camera gave a lot of themselves to make this movie happen,” Breuer said. “It is a testament to the passion, energy and resolve of the local film community in Phoenix.”

What is the Arizona film about?

“A Personal Pandemic” follows a failing marriage that is pushed to the brink by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a film without conventional heroes and villains, Breuer added.

“The film is designed to help audiences reflect on the characters’ brokenness as humans, without casting judgment,” he said.

The Phoenix Film Festival at Harkins Scottsdale will show the film three times:

  • Saturday, April 6 at 3:55 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 10 at 4:45 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets for the film festival start at $15.

“I hope audience members use this movie as a springboard to accept learning, evolving and changing as a part of moving forward in life,” Breuer said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Over Easy in Goodyear: New breakfast spot coming to downtown...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Over Easy location coming to downtown Goodyear

Those who are craving breakfast will soon will able to visit the upcoming Over Easy in Goodyear. The eatery chain is opening a new location.

10 minutes ago

A conceptual rendering of Cosanti Commons, a new residential, mixed-use development planned in Scot...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Denver-based DPC Cos. proposes residential project at key Scottsdale intersection

The high-traffic Scottsdale intersection at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard could be home to a new multifamily development.

19 minutes ago

Randy's Donuts is opening its first Arizona location in Phoenix in April. (One Ten Real Estate Inve...

KTAR.com

Randy’s Donuts bringing 1st Arizona store to Phoenix next month

Famous Los Angeles-based donut shop Randy's Donuts will soon have its first Arizona storefront in Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix over the weekend. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 22-24

From rain to a vehicle that crashed into a lake and left a woman dead, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley from over the weekend.

13 hours ago

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and relat...

KTAR.com

Phoenix, Valley Metro to provide free light rail rides for Final Four fans

Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and related events free light rail rides for four days.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man on Sunday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Movie written, directed, acted by Valley residents to premiere at Phoenix Film Festival