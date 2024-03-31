PHOENIX — The Phoenix Film Festival returns Thursday for its 25th iteration, which will span over 11 days.

The festival, which will occur at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatres, starts Thursday with an opening night premiere event before a daily slate of more than 30 films until its end on April 14.

“Kim’s Video,” “The Trap” and “Blind Cop 2” will be among many films being shown at the festival.

The festival’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

How much are tickets for the Phoenix Film Festival?

The cheapest tickets available are $15 for patrons who are interested in a single show.

Flex pass tickets start at $45 and get attendees into four films, excluding opening and closing night films.

Super flex pass allows for tickets for 10 shows (not including opening and closing night films) for $120.

There are some higher budget options for film lovers.

The $200 festival pass gets moviegoers into as many films as they’d like outside of the opening night premiere.

The VIP pass, which runs at $300, provides everything the festival pass does but includes access to a VIP area, parties, panels and other events. VIP pass holders also get an official Phoenix Film Festival T-shirt and VIP bag.

The most expensive option is the platinum pass at $350. The pass allows attendees everything the VIP pass does and includes entry to the opening night premiere event.

When did the Phoenix Film Festival start?

The Phoenix Film Festival started in 2000 by filmmakers trying to get some exposure.

Twenty-four years later, the festival has grown from a 3-day festival to an 11-day festival.

The festival has shown over 250 films and has been touted as a place for filmmaking seminars, parties and student workshops with over 20,000 attendees over the years.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.