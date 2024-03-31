Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Film Festival returns in April for its 25th festival

Mar 31, 2024, 6:30 AM

Phoenix Film Festival...

The 2024 Phoenix Film Festival takes place from April 4-14. (Phoenix Film Festival photo)

(Phoenix Film Festival photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Film Festival returns Thursday for its 25th iteration, which will span over 11 days.

The festival, which will occur at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatres, starts Thursday with an opening night premiere event before a daily slate of more than 30 films until its end on April 14.

“Kim’s Video,” “The Trap” and “Blind Cop 2” will be among many films being shown at the festival.

The festival’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

How much are tickets for the Phoenix Film Festival?

The cheapest tickets available are $15 for patrons who are interested in a single show.

RELATED STORIES

Flex pass tickets start at $45 and get attendees into four films, excluding opening and closing night films.

Super flex pass allows for tickets for 10 shows (not including opening and closing night films) for $120.

There are some higher budget options for film lovers.

The $200 festival pass gets moviegoers into as many films as they’d like outside of the opening night premiere.

The VIP pass, which runs at $300, provides everything the festival pass does but includes access to a VIP area, parties, panels and other events. VIP pass holders also get an official Phoenix Film Festival T-shirt and VIP bag.

The most expensive option is the platinum pass at $350. The pass allows attendees everything the VIP pass does and includes entry to the opening night premiere event.

When did the Phoenix Film Festival start?

The Phoenix Film Festival started in 2000 by filmmakers trying to get some exposure.

Twenty-four years later, the festival has grown from a 3-day festival to an 11-day festival.

The festival has shown over 250 films and has been touted as a place for filmmaking seminars, parties and student workshops with over 20,000 attendees over the years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A conceptual rendering of the Sight Logistics Park that's being developed in Tempe. (Colliers Photo...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Supply Chain Solutions inks big lease at new-look Tempe industrial park

A new-to-market transportation and logistics firm is taking a big chunk out of a recently built East Valley industrial park.

44 minutes ago

photos shows moon setting over Grand Canyon...

Associated Press

Uranium is being mined near the Grand Canyon for more nuclear power

The largest uranium producer in the United States is ramping up work just south of Grand Canyon National Park on a long-contested project.

12 hours ago

Goodyear is implementing a new emergency alert notification system. (Twitter Photo/City of Goodyear...

David Veenstra

Goodyear implements new emergency alert notification system

The city of Goodyear implemented a new emergency alert notification system that sends important safety information to its residents.

14 hours ago

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was taken into custody Saturday, March 30, 2024, after he...

KTAR.com

Domestic violence suspect fires weapon at officer in Buckeye before being apprehended

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was taken into custody Saturday after he fired his weapon toward an officer in Buckeye.

16 hours ago

Oliver Jaramillo Brown was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a 2012 drug trafficking...

SuElen Rivera

Former Arizona fugitive imprisoned 6 years for role in 2012 drug trafficking conspiracy

An Arizona man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a 2012 drug trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.

18 hours ago

The City of Chandler will add more trees to combat extreme heat. (Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

City of Chandler receives federal grant to increase tree canopy

The city of Chandler will be planting more trees to combat extreme heat. The Chandler City Council approved the grant earlier this month. 

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Phoenix Film Festival returns in April for its 25th festival