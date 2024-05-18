Close
Man accused of domestic violence killed bicyclist while fleeing from authorities, Phoenix police say

May 17, 2024, 9:08 PM

Jamarr Dwayne Young, pictured above, is 33, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pho...

Jamarr Dwayne Young, pictured above, is 33, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested after allegedly killing a pedestrian while fleeing from Phoenix police, authorities announced on Friday.

Jamarr Dwayne Young, 33, did not stop after fatally colliding with the bicyclist on Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

His string of crimes began in a home in the area of Southern Avenue and 16th Street, police said.

Officers arrived to the home in response to a domestic violence call around 8 p.m.

Instead of cooperating with officers, Young allegedly fled into a vehicle parked in front of the home.

He then drove the car toward the officers, hitting a police car before escaping northbound on 16th Street, police said. That’s when he struck the victim, who was crossing 16th Street on a bicycle, police said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Young continued driving away from officers, police said.

“Officers continued this pursuit until Young’s driving became so erratic that the pursuit was called off,” according to a Friday news release from Phoenix PD.

Young eventually crashed into perimeter fencing at a Tempe construction site near the Interstate 10 and US 60 interchange, authorities said.

He tried to flee on foot and assaulted officers before he was placed in handcuffs, police said.

Young was booked into jail on 11 total charges, including assault in relation to the domestic violence that originally brought police to the Phoenix home, police said.

