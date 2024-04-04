Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picks Deborah Nardozzi to fill Arizona House seat

Apr 3, 2024, 5:07 PM | Updated: Apr 4, 2024, 9:31 am

Deborah Nardozzi selected to fill LD8 seat in the Arizona House....

Deborah Nardozzi was chosen by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy in the Arizona House on Wednesday, April 4, 2024.

(Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deborah Nardozzi to fill an opening at the Arizona Legislature on Wednesday.

Nardozzi, a business owner based in south Scottsdale, will fill the District 8 House seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Jevin Hodge last month.

Hodge resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct from his time as a student at George Washington University nine years ago emerged.

A report from the Arizona Republic said the university gave him a disciplinary suspension after investigating a woman’s allegations of unwelcome sexual contact in 2015. Hodge was 21 at the time.

Hodge issued a statement saying he had a romantic encounter with the accuser but said nothing improper happened.

Why Deborah Nardozzi is joining the Arizona Legislature

County supervisors picked Nardozzi from a list of three candidates submitted by LD8 precinct committeemen. Candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as Hodge, a Democrat.

RELATED STORIES

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next representative for Arizona Legislative District 8,” Nardozzi said in a statement. “I am committed to serving our community with integrity and an unwavering dedication to advocating for the needs of our constituents.”

The district Nardozzi will represent stretches across a large portion of southeastern Maricopa County. The area includes parts of Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

Nardozzi has owned a political consulting agency for 15 years. She also worked as the chair for the old Legislative District 24, which, due to redistricting, is now part of District 8.

She also previously worked as a campaign advisor and manager. In addition to that, Nardozzi worked as an executive assistant for a law firm based out of Washington D.C.

She will serve the remainder of her term through Dec. 31. Her position will be on the ballot during the Nov. 5 general election.

