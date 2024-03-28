PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his longtime roommate to death on Wednesday, authorities said.

Timothy Rexford Grant, 76, is accused of fatally stabbing 69-year-old David Ricks at a mobile home park near McKellips and Hayden roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The two men had been roommates for over 10 years, police said.

Officers and fire crews responded to an emergency call around 4:20 p.m. and found Ricks with knife wounds inside his residence in the Riviera Mobile Home Park.

Ricks was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Grant, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter. He told officers an argument escalated to a physical altercation prior to the stabbing, according to police.

