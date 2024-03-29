PHOENIX — An adult welding technology program is starting soon at the southwest campus of the Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC).

The hands-on program will give students the opportunity to receive training from industry experts before entering the welding industry. The new session starts Monday.

Enrollees will learn and practice thermal cutting, shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, flux-core arc welding and gas tungsten arc welding at the West-MEC campus at 500 N. Verrado Way in Buckeye.

Students can take a welding certification test after completing the 900-hour program.

The welding technology course is offered through daytime classes over 60 weeks or a nighttime schedule that runs for 81 weeks. Tuition and other costs come to $14,160.

“We understand that pursuing a new trade as an adult can be challenging, so most of our adult programs have both day and night sessions to support students with flexible schooling hours and set them up for success,” Superintendent Scott Spurgeon said in a press release.

What other training programs are available through West-MEC?

In addition to the welding course, West-MEC offers 33 programs at 49 Valley high schools that provide students with certifications and high school and college credits.

West-MEC also provides adult programs for aviation maintenance technology, dental assisting, HVAC, IT security, pharmacy technician and precision manufacturing.

Since only 31% of Arizona adults over the age of 25 hold a degree beyond a high school diploma, the technical education public school district aims to provide Arizonans with a pathway to higher paying jobs.

“Our great interest in adult education programs is to provide new skills or advance existing skill sets for our West Valley workforce to meet business and industry demands,” Spurgeon said. “With the skills developed in the programs, students are more confident, competent and are able to gain higher paying jobs.”

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.