Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winner was sold at the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66 with a Powerball number of 9.

There’s a 1 in 913,129 chance to hit the five-figure prize, good odds compared to the jackpot chances of 1 in 292,201,338.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar

A nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night, offering the prospect of instant riches for a lucky player after more than three months without a big winner.

The numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. Arizona time for the estimated $977 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the game’s jackpot since Dec. 8, a string of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That has enabled the jackpot to slowly grow, week after week.

The $977 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for Friday’s drawing would be an estimated $461 million.

The other U.S. lottery game, Powerball, also has grown to be nearly as large, with an annuity jackpot of $750 million and a cash payout of $357.3 million. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled to take place Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

