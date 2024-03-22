Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

Mar 22, 2024, 2:04 PM

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Scottsdale for the drawing on March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)...

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Scottsdale for the drawing on March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winner was sold at the Albertsons at Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66 with a Powerball number of 9.

There’s a 1 in 913,129 chance to hit the five-figure prize, good odds compared to the jackpot chances of 1 in 292,201,338.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar

A nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night, offering the prospect of instant riches for a lucky player after more than three months without a big winner.

RELATED STORIES

The numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. Arizona time for the estimated $977 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the game’s jackpot since Dec. 8, a string of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That has enabled the jackpot to slowly grow, week after week.

The $977 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for Friday’s drawing would be an estimated $461 million.

The other U.S. lottery game, Powerball, also has grown to be nearly as large, with an annuity jackpot of $750 million and a cash payout of $357.3 million. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled to take place Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogal...

Associated Press

Trial underway for Arizona border rancher charged with killing migrant on his property

A 75-year-old Arizona rancher went on trial Friday in the fatal shooting of a migrant on his property near Mexico.

6 minutes ago

Heritage Village in Mesa is accused of elder abuse and consumer fraud. (Heritage Village Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG asks courts to take over Mesa elder care facility accused of abuse and consumer fraud

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes asked courts to take over a Mesa elder care facility accused of abuse and consumer fraud.

1 hour ago

new shelter in west Phoenix has privacy, workforce assistance...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions shares plan for new shelter with 280 beds

The city of Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions wants to create a new shelter in west Phoenix, according to a Wednesday announcement.

2 hours ago

The Gila County Sheriff's Office released this blurry photo of a dark or black pickup truck thought...

Kevin Stone

Arizona authorities investigating attempted kidnapping involving 4 girls

Law enforcement officials in Arizona said Friday they are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a group of elementary school-aged girls.

4 hours ago

A file photo shows a Butler Amusements midway with ticket booths, rides and games....

Kevin Stone

Carnivals with rides, more start in Phoenix, Maricopa this weekend

Hang on tight, ride lovers, Butler Amusements is bringing carnivals to Phoenix and Maricopa over a 10-day stretch starting Friday.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual outdoor expo returns to north Phoenix this weekend

The free family-friendly event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Black Canyon Boulevard and the Carefree Highway.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store