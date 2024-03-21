Fantasy 5 player wins $294K jackpot, $10K Mega Millions winner in Arizona as big prizes grow
Mar 20, 2024, 5:00 PM
(Arizona Lottery file photo)
PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery announced two big winners on Wednesday.
One lucky person bought a $294,000 winning lottery ticket on Tuesday. That Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Shell gas station near Bell Road and 3rd Avenue in Phoenix.
The other winner bought a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket on Tuesday at a Fry’s grocery store in Oro Valley.
However, both Mega Millions and Powerball are rolling.
Powerball players can win an estimated $687 million. The cash value is $327.3 million, Arizona Lottery said.
On the other hand, Mega Millions players have the chance to win $977 million in Friday’s drawing. That amounts to $461 million in cash.
As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.
