Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Nu metal band Limp Bizkit ‘Rollin’’ into Phoenix next summer on ‘2024 Loserville Tour’

Dec 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022, ...

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022, in New York City. The nu metal band is scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Limp Bizkit is “Rollin’” into Phoenix next summer.

The American nu metal band’s “2024 Loserville Tour” will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for an outdoor show on Aug. 16.

Presales start Thursday at 10 a.m. Arizona time, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Limp Bizkit’s 2024 tour will span 24 North American cities in July and August and feature a lineup of Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman as special guests. Riff Raff will host and MC each night.

Led by charismatic vocalist Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit has sold more than 40 million records worldwide since forming in 1994.

RELATED STORIES

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated group had its biggest commercial success with 1999’s “Significant Other” and 2000’s “Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water,” which both reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band’s song catalogue includes the raucous hits “Nookie,” “Break Stuff” and “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

One person was dead and several more were seriously injured after a crash in Chandler involving a s...

KTAR.com

1 dead, several seriously injured near Chandler after crash involving school van

One died and more were seriously injured after a crash in Chandler involving a school van that was carrying a junior high girls' sports team on Wednesday afternoon.

6 hours ago

Phoenix broke a nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reyno...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday

It's December, but the heat in Phoenix is taking no time off as an 84-year-old daily record was broken on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Warehouse retailer Sam's Club is linked to a big parcel within Tempe Marketplace — one of the val...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club primed for new location at Tempe Marketplace

Phoenix-based Vestar Development Co. is preparing for a big addition to one of its top Valley shopping centers with a Sam's Club.

8 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 5, 2023,...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Juan Ciscomani wants Arizona National Guard to provide border support

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani said he would like to see the National Guard deployed to southern Arizona to help alleviate the strain on border security resources.

9 hours ago

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ af...

Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

Tempe police chief addresses problems with unit that processes crime scenes

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ after an internal investigation.

10 hours ago

A view of the Barrio Queen in Gilbert, Arizona. The Mexican restaurant chain opened its eight locat...

KTAR.com

Barrio Queen opens 8th Valley Mexican restaurant in Surprise

The Valley’s eighth Barrio Queen Mexican restaurant opened Wednesday in Surprise and will offer specials throughout December.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Nu metal band Limp Bizkit ‘Rollin’’ into Phoenix next summer on ‘2024 Loserville Tour’