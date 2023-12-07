PHOENIX — Limp Bizkit is “Rollin’” into Phoenix next summer.

The American nu metal band’s “2024 Loserville Tour” will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for an outdoor show on Aug. 16.

Presales start Thursday at 10 a.m. Arizona time, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Limp Bizkit’s 2024 tour will span 24 North American cities in July and August and feature a lineup of Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman as special guests. Riff Raff will host and MC each night.

Led by charismatic vocalist Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit has sold more than 40 million records worldwide since forming in 1994.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated group had its biggest commercial success with 1999’s “Significant Other” and 2000’s “Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water,” which both reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band’s song catalogue includes the raucous hits “Nookie,” “Break Stuff” and “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).”

