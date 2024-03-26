PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed search warrants for a pair of houses in Guadalupe suspected to be engaged in drug trafficking, seizing an array of illegal drugs.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) under the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homes in July 2023.

Detectives found that the two homes — located near Frank Elementary School off of the Interstate 10 and West Guadalupe Road — were connected by a shared customer base making regular purchases from both homes.

After gathering enough information to be granted search warrants for both locations, a MCSO SWAT team was utilized to carry out the searches.

What drugs and other items were seized at the Guadalupe homes?

– 1g of methamphetamine

– 260 fentanyl pills approximating 30g

– 9g of heroin (sectioned into 36 individual portions to be sold)

– 6g of marijuana

– one rifle

– one pistol

“I’d like to thank HEAT detectives for their unrelenting efforts to get dangerous drugs off the streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Maricopa Sheriff Rus Skinner said. “We want our community members to be able to live in a safe environment and our children to grow and learn in a safe and healthy space so they can thrive and reach their full potential.”

