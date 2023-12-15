PHOENIX — An Arizona man pleaded guilty to fentanyl-related charges after he attempted to smuggle the drugs into the country last month, authorities said.

Nathan Hernandez, 20, of Yuma, pleaded guilty last week to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

Prosecutors said Hernandez admitted that he entered the country on Nov. 3 through the Port of Entry in San Luis, with just over 115 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in a secret compartment in his 2020 Dodge Ram.

He also admitted that he intended to deliver the fentanyl to another person.

Hernandez agreed to forfeit the truck he was using to transport the pills as part of his plea deal.

The maximum sentence that a conviction for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl carries is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

