ARIZONA NEWS

Finalists announced for Maricopa County ‘I Voted’ sticker contests

Mar 26, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:32 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The public has a little over a week to pick two new designs for “I Voted” stickers people can wear after taking part in Arizona’s elections.

Dozens of submissions flowed in after the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office started accepting applications in early February. Both adults and kids took part in two separate sticker design contests, one for each age group.

The office combed through around 140 potential designs, county recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday. They whittled the designs down to 10 finalists for each category.

“Now we’re opening it up to the public to vote,” Richer said.

There will be 10 finalists from each sticker contest

Voters can pick one of their favorite designs from each category.

Online voting started Monday and runs through April 7.

The winning designs will be added to Maricopa County’s six current sticker designs. That means voters can choose to wear them after casting their ballots in Arizona’s upcoming elections.

“The sticker that gets the most in those two categories will be added to our stickers that we use for both the July primary and for the November general election,” Richer said.

The winners will be announced on April 8.

“I am so grateful for all who submitted a design and I look forward to seeing which stickers win,” Richer said.

“It’s exciting and touching to see so many people share their talents to help make voting in Maricopa County even more exciting,” he added.

