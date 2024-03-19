Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix on Election Day ahead of East Valley event

Mar 19, 2024, 4:43 PM

US President Joe Biden waves after speaking at Stupak Community Center on March 19, 2024 in Las Veg...

US President Joe Biden waves after speaking at Stupak Community Center on March 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden delivered remarks on making affordable housing more available for American families. He arrived in Phoenix the same day. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Election Day on Tuesday, a day before he will speak at an event in the East Valley.

The president, who started his day in another battleground state, Nevada, arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at about 4:20 p.m.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler on Wednesday.

Before that, he will likely win the Democratic side of Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election. Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their party’s nominations ahead of Arizona’s election.

Why is Biden visiting Arizona?

In addition to touting computer chip manufacturing, Biden is looking to connect with Latino voters in the state.

RELATED STORIES

His arrival in Reno coincided with the launch of Latinos con Biden-Harris (Spanish for Latinos with Biden-Harris). Campaign ads ran in English, Spanish and Spanglish, a blend of the two languages, as did two Spanish-language radio interviews with the president. Biden is also emphasizing his pro-union, pro-abortion rights message during the trip.

“The Latino community is critical to the value set we have,” Biden said on “El Bueno, la Mala y el Feo” (“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”) on Univision Radio. “I plan on working like the devil to earn your support.”

Latinos con Biden-Harris will formally launch at Biden’s Phoenix stop and include other campaign events, such as volunteer trainings and house parties, in other battleground states including Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin later this week. The campaign already has similar groups geared toward women and college students.

“This isn’t stuff that you can just stand up. This is stuff that requires work,” Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for the Biden campaign, said in an interview. “It does require training. It does require making sure that your volunteers and supporters have what they need on the ground.”

Biden’s push to connect with Latino voters is part of the campaign’s broader efforts to lay the groundwork to reengage various constituencies that will be critical to his reelection bid. That effort is all the more crucial as key parts of Biden’s base, such as Black and Hispanic adults, have become increasingly disenchanted with his performance in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

Arizona Jazz Festival returns to High Street in north Phoenix this weekend

The Arizona Jazz Festival is making its annual return to Phoenix's High Street this weekend. The three-day festival is open to all ages.

49 minutes ago

Former White Mountain Apache Tribal police officer accused...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona police officer accused of tampering with death investigation

The former White Mountain Apache Tribal officer was charged with two counts for actions he allegedly took on Thanksgiving Day of 2023.

2 hours ago

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs during her Christmas Program Winter Tour at Cannon Center For T...

David Veenstra

Arizona-raised Lindsey Stirling announces ‘Duality’ tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Arizona-raised violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her “Duality” tour to Footprint Center in September.

4 hours ago

A yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe...

Kevin Stone

Nearly 1,000 vehicles sell for over $54M during 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale

Nearly 1,000 classic and collector vehicles were sold during the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale this month, generating more than $54 million in sales.

5 hours ago

A screenshot of Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch speaking on the Senate floor....

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrat delivers speech on obstacles to getting abortion for her unviable pregnancy

An Arizona Democratic lawmaker shared her experience of seeking an abortion to demonstrate the real-world impact of the Legislature’s actions.

6 hours ago

A Phoenix Police mobile command trailer is set up at a crime scene in this file photo from social m...

KTAR.com

Teen dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shootout at west Phoenix apartment complex

A teenager was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix on Election Day ahead of East Valley event