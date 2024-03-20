Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Joe Biden, Donald Trump win in Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election

Mar 19, 2024, 8:04 PM | Updated: 8:47 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona voters decided which presidential candidates they want to see on the November ballot during the Presidential Preference Election (PPE) on Tuesday.

Democratic President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, both earned their respective parties’ favor, according to a call by the Associated Press.

Biden received almost 90% of the Democratic votes while Trump earned around 76% with around 904,600 votes counted as of 8:20 p.m.

Arizona Democratic Coordinated Campaign Manager Sean McEnerney thanked Democrats for showing their support for Biden at the ballot boxes.

“Four years ago, Arizonans chose President Biden’s promise of freedom and a fair shot for every family over the chaos and dysfunction of Trump, and we’ll do it again this fall,” he said in a statement.

Arizona was one of five states to choose their presidential favorites

Several other states held similar elections on Tuesday, including Kansas, Ohio, Florida and Illinois.

RELATED STORIES

Biden and Trump both clinched the nominations for their respective parties last Tuesday.

The PPE stands out as an important milestone in each candidate’s campaign leading up to the November election.

A presidential preference election allows registered Democrats and Republicans to choose who they want their party’s presidential candidate to be. Since it’s a closed election, voters who are registered as Independent or undeclared can’t cast their ballots on Tuesday.

The parties will then host a national election where they nominate their candidate — and those candidates are placed on the ballot for the general election in November.

After the PPE, the next biggest voting event in Arizona will take place during the primary election on July 30.

What’s the difference between Arizona’s presidential preference election and the primary?

The primary will differ from the PPE in that it will focus on a variety of government positions. While the PPE hones down on Arizonans’ preferred presidential candidates, the primary election will narrow down a wide field of candidates who are competing for various seats of power.

Essentially, voters who cast ballots during the primary will decide which candidates appear on the general election ballots. These are candidates who want to be governors, legislators, members of Congress or local politicians. It’s also nonpartisan, so, unlike the PPE, Independent and undecided voters can cast ballots during the primary.

The names of candidates who appear on the November ballot are determined by the results of the PPE and the primary.

Arizona’s general election will take place on Nov. 5.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

Arizona Jazz Festival returns to High Street in north Phoenix this weekend

The Arizona Jazz Festival is making its annual return to Phoenix's High Street this weekend. The three-day festival is open to all ages.

2 hours ago

Former White Mountain Apache Tribal police officer accused...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona police officer accused of tampering with death investigation

The former White Mountain Apache Tribal officer was charged with two counts for actions he allegedly took on Thanksgiving Day of 2023.

3 hours ago

US President Joe Biden waves after speaking at Stupak Community Center on March 19, 2024 in Las Veg...

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix on Election Day ahead of East Valley event

President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Election Day on Tuesday, a day before he will speak at an event in the East Valley.

4 hours ago

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs during her Christmas Program Winter Tour at Cannon Center For T...

David Veenstra

Arizona-raised Lindsey Stirling announces ‘Duality’ tour, Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Arizona-raised violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is bringing her “Duality” tour to Footprint Center in September.

5 hours ago

A yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe...

Kevin Stone

Nearly 1,000 vehicles sell for over $54M during 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale

Nearly 1,000 classic and collector vehicles were sold during the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale this month, generating more than $54 million in sales.

6 hours ago

A screenshot of Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch speaking on the Senate floor....

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrat delivers speech on obstacles to getting abortion for her unviable pregnancy

An Arizona Democratic lawmaker shared her experience of seeking an abortion to demonstrate the real-world impact of the Legislature’s actions.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Joe Biden, Donald Trump win in Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election