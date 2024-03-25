Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Denver-based DPC Cos. proposes residential project at key Scottsdale intersection

Mar 25, 2024, 4:15 AM

A conceptual rendering of Cosanti Commons, a new residential, mixed-use development planned in Scot...

A conceptual rendering of Cosanti Commons, a new residential, mixed-use development planned in Scottsdale. (DPS Cos. via city of Scottsdale documents)

(DPS Cos. via city of Scottsdale documents)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A high-traffic Scottsdale intersection could be home to a new multifamily development.

Denver-based DPC Cos, which has developed projects in the Valley such as Scottsdale Entrada and the Park at San Tan in Chandler, is proposing a new residential mixed-use development near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. The project, dubbed Cosanti Commons, is up for consideration at Scottsdale’s development review board March 21 for a minor general plan amendment and rezoning.

DPC Cos., through an entity known as New 7000 East Shea LLC, is proposing to build 240 multifamily units near the northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, one of the busiest intersections in the region.

The project, which is being proposed as a four-story building and will be about 380,000 square feet. DPC Cos. is partnering with High Street Residential, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., to develop the apartments, which will replace an existing multitenant commercial building located on the 8.5-acre site.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Randy's Donuts is opening its first Arizona location in Phoenix in April. (One Ten Real Estate Inve...

KTAR.com

Randy’s Donuts bringing 1st Arizona store to Phoenix next month

Famous Los Angeles-based donut shop Randy's Donuts will soon have its first Arizona storefront in Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix over the weekend. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 22-24

From rain to a vehicle that crashed into a lake and left a woman dead, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley from over the weekend.

12 hours ago

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and relat...

KTAR.com

Phoenix, Valley Metro to provide free light rail rides for Final Four fans

Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and related events free light rail rides for four days.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man on Sunday morning.

16 hours ago

Rain is expected to continue during the evening, NWS said. (File photo by Oliver Berg/picture allia...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

18 hours ago

26 years in prison is the sentence for a drunk driver who killed 1...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 26 years after DUI crash killed 1, injured another

A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison on Friday, authorities announced.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Denver-based DPC Cos. proposes residential project at key Scottsdale intersection