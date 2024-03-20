Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour to Phoenix in June

Mar 20, 2024, 4:00 PM

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


PHOENIX– This June, Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be embarking on her first headlining tour and will make a stop in Phoenix.

The Houston artist will come to downtown Phoenix’s Footprint Center on June 19 as part of the “Hot Girl Summer” tour.

Presales are already underway and general admission tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

Alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Tennessee rapper Gloria Hallelujah Woods will also be joining the “Hot Girl Summer’ tour.

Last week, the rapper known as “Savage” unveiled her upcoming tour through a bold teaser poster. In the poster, she was seen reclining on her stomach in a pool in revealing swimwear.

The image sparked controversy, allegedly prompting Instagram to flag it as overly sensual for public view. The rapper responded to the uproar, commenting, “Nooooo it’s just a lil cheek lol,” on the announcement.

Megan Thee Stallion last performed in the Valley in March 2022 at Footprint Center, according to Setlist.fm.

Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour to Phoenix in June