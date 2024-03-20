Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour to Phoenix in June
Mar 20, 2024, 4:00 PM
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
PHOENIX– This June, Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be embarking on her first headlining tour and will make a stop in Phoenix.
The Houston artist will come to downtown Phoenix’s Footprint Center on June 19 as part of the “Hot Girl Summer” tour.
Presales are already underway and general admission tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.
Alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Tennessee rapper Gloria Hallelujah Woods will also be joining the “Hot Girl Summer’ tour.
