ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect sought after man fatally shot overnight in Phoenix

May 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

A man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP File Photo)

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Jarvous Washington with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Washington was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Detectives responded to assume the investigation. Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

