Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

As summer approaches, here’s what Maricopa County is offering to help you stay safe in the heat

Mar 20, 2024, 4:25 AM

With the summer months quickly approaching, more heat-relief resources are on the way to Maricopa C...

With the summer months quickly approaching, more heat-relief resources are on the way to Maricopa County to help residents and visitors safely make it through the season. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With the summer months quickly approaching, more heat-relief resources are on the way to Maricopa County to help residents and visitors safely make it through the season.

This year, a broader range of measures are being implemented, including increased heat relief supplies, availability of bilingual speakers and extended operational hours. These efforts aim to reduce the amount of heat-related deaths within the county.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, director for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said the overall hope is to prevent nearly all heat-related deaths in the county.

“However, reasonably, what we hope is that by everyone coming together – cities, communities [and] organizations in Maricopa County – that we can at least decrease the number of deaths and not see another record year, even as temperatures rise,” Dr. Sunenshine said.

RELATED STORIES

Cooling centers are set to be open from May 1 to September 30.

On the heels of last year’s treacherous summer, this is what will be new

Visitors at cooling centers reported in an evaluation last summer the need for such centers to remain open until 7 p.m., instead of 5 p.m. when temperatures can soar to their highest level.

When asked about the primary obstacles to accessing cooling centers, participants identified transportation limitations, lack of awareness regarding their locations and unawareness of their existence as the most significant challenges.

In response to those needs, MCDPH is working to expand cooling center hours, support a bilingual heat relief call center and create signs for all county heat relief locations so that they are visible from the streets. More items, like reusable bottles, are also being ordered to provide to smaller community cooling centers.

Help is coming for furry friends, too

Alongside the expected enhancements in heat mitigation efforts, heat relief centers will now extend assistance to dogs.

A new initiative introduces dog shoes and water bowls, aiming to ensure the safety of hundreds of dogs, MCDPH said. Funding was approved by the Board of Supervisors in mid-March.

“Offering dog shoes and water bowls at these centers will be tremendous help for those people trying to keep their dogs hydrated and protected from paw burns,” Supervisor Thomas Galvin, District 1, said in a press release.

Maricopa County Community Solutions provided $8,000 in funding for the dog supplies.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

79° | 54°
69° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

Suspect with clown-like tattoos arrested after fatal shooting at Phoenix trailer park

A man with clown-like tattoos on his face was arrested after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix trailer park on Monday afternoon.

34 minutes ago

Headshot of Ronald Hellner, 81, the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, March 20, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Phoenix man who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 81-year-old Phoenix man who went missing the previous night.

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event at Phoenix's El Portal restaurant Tuesday, March 19, ...

Kevin Stone

President Joe Biden to tout huge semiconductor industry investment during Valley appearance

President Joe Biden will tout a new multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry investment when he visits Intel's campus in Chandler on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Hildale, Utah, is pictured sitting at the base of Red Rock Cliff mountains, with its sister city, C...

Associated Press

Member of polygamous sect near Arizona-Utah border admits to transporting underage girls

A businessman pleaded guilty to conspiring with the leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border to transport underage girls across state lines.

4 hours ago

Laser pointers aren't for airplanes, Tucson man learns...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man arrested on 2 counts of aiming laser pointer at aircrafts used by sheriff’s department

Using laser pointers on airplanes comes with a $250K fine and up to five years in prison. One Tucson man learned that the hard way.

6 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Jan D’Atri speaks on media, cooking and business

Jan D'Atri speaks on media, cooking and business during this episode of Mike Broomhead's Amazing Arizonans podcast.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

As summer approaches, here’s what Maricopa County is offering to help you stay safe in the heat