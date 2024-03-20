Close
Amazing Arizonans: Jan D’Atri speaks on media, cooking and business

Mar 20, 2024, 4:15 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Arizona icon Jan D’Atri.

Jan has been a superstar on Valley radio and television for decades. She is a very successful restauranteur and chef and using her media notoriety and her expertise both in front of and behind the camera, she has carved out an amazing career.

She is respected for her exceptional talent in media, in business and in the kitchen. She has taken all those skills and become one of the most recognized names in Arizona.

I met Jan early in my radio career and loved her enthusiasm and professionalism. We share a love for serving the community and of cooking. Her cook books are considered a must have for many amateur cooks (like me) and professional chefs.

She has taken her love for cooking and for teaching and teaches sold-out cooking classes in north Scottsdale.

Jan is a wonderful and inspiring person. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

