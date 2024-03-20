Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Jazz Festival returns to High Street in north Phoenix this weekend

Mar 19, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

The Arizona Jazz Festival is returning to Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a three-day festival. (Arizona Jazz Festival) The Arizona Jazz Festival is returning to Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a three-day festival. (Arizona Jazz Festival) The Arizona Jazz Festival is returning to Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a three-day festival. (Arizona Jazz Festival) The Arizona Jazz Festival is returning to Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a three-day festival. (Arizona Jazz Festival) The Arizona Jazz Festival is returning to Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a three-day festival. Arizona Jazz Fest Fall 2023. (Arizona Jazz Festival)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Jazz Festival’s smooth and soothing sounds will be making a triumphant return to north Phoenix’s High Street venue this weekend.

The three-day, family-friendly festival spanning Friday through Sunday at 5415 E. High St. will bring more than 20 artists to the outdoor stage.

Some of this year’s headliners that will be playing include Charlie Wilson, Keith Sweat, Jodeci, Babyface, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Swims and Robin Thicke.

Three-day and single-day passes for the festival are currently on sale, with a variety of different ticket options still available that can be purchased here.

RELATED STORIES

The festival’s first day will see doors open at noon with performances running from 12:15 until 10 p.m. The second day will see doors open at 11:00 a.m. and performances running from 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. on the final day of the festival with performances spanning from 11:50 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The cashless event will also feature a wide variety of food and drink options for festivalgoers. A plethora of beverage options will be available from mojitos and margaritas to Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot. For food lovers, vendors will be serving meals, snacks and desserts throughout the day.

Parking is provided at no additional cost. Attendants must present their festival tickets at the entrance for free access to parking facilities located in the 53rd/54th St. garage.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ reaction to early Presidential Preference Election results

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ reaction to early Presidential Preference Election results. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews […]

1 hour ago

A Biden-Trump rematch in November is likely. (Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, left, Shannon Stap...

Serena O'Sullivan

Joe Biden, Donald Trump win in Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election

Arizona voters decided which presidential candidates they want to see on the November ballot during the Presidential Preference Election.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Presidential Preference Election ‘War Room’ roundtable

Outspoken ‘War Room’ roundtable for the Presidential Preference Election in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 […]

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Jan Brewer explains her view on Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election

Jan Brewer joins the Chris & Joe Show and explains her view on Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR […]

5 hours ago

Former White Mountain Apache Tribal police officer accused...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona police officer accused of tampering with death investigation

The former White Mountain Apache Tribal officer was charged with two counts for actions he allegedly took on Thanksgiving Day of 2023.

5 hours ago

US President Joe Biden waves after speaking at Stupak Community Center on March 19, 2024 in Las Veg...

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix on Election Day ahead of East Valley event

President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Election Day on Tuesday, a day before he will speak at an event in the East Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona Jazz Festival returns to High Street in north Phoenix this weekend