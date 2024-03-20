PHOENIX – The Arizona Jazz Festival’s smooth and soothing sounds will be making a triumphant return to north Phoenix’s High Street venue this weekend.

The three-day, family-friendly festival spanning Friday through Sunday at 5415 E. High St. will bring more than 20 artists to the outdoor stage.

Some of this year’s headliners that will be playing include Charlie Wilson, Keith Sweat, Jodeci, Babyface, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Swims and Robin Thicke.

Three-day and single-day passes for the festival are currently on sale, with a variety of different ticket options still available that can be purchased here.

The festival’s first day will see doors open at noon with performances running from 12:15 until 10 p.m. The second day will see doors open at 11:00 a.m. and performances running from 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. on the final day of the festival with performances spanning from 11:50 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The cashless event will also feature a wide variety of food and drink options for festivalgoers. A plethora of beverage options will be available from mojitos and margaritas to Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot. For food lovers, vendors will be serving meals, snacks and desserts throughout the day.

Parking is provided at no additional cost. Attendants must present their festival tickets at the entrance for free access to parking facilities located in the 53rd/54th St. garage.

