Here’s who is performing at 2024 Country Thunder Arizona

Nov 20, 2023, 10:00 AM

Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel will headline 2024 Country Thunder Arizona. (...

Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel will headline 2024 Country Thunder Arizona. (Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The annual Country Thunder Arizona music festival is returning to Florence next April and the full list of performers was announced Monday.

The four-day event will run April 11-14 at Canyon Moon Ranch (20585 E. Water Way) in Florence, about 65 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

Who is headlining 2024 Country Thunder Arizona?

Thursday’s lead performer will be Lainey Wilson. The Louisiana native is coming off recent female vocalist and entertainer of the year award wins from the Country Music Association, while her most recent album, “Bell Bottom Country,” also took home the top award.

Friday’s headliner will be Eric Church, the multi-platinum North Carolina native best known for songs such as “Springsteen,” “Talladega” and “Drink in my Hand.”

Jelly Roll, CMA’s New Artist of the Year, is Saturday’s headliner. The former hip-hop artist transitioned to country music in 2021 and has made it big with songs such as “Dead Man Walking” and “Son of a Sinner.”

Sunday, the final day of the festival, will see Koe Wetzel as the lead artist. The Texas native’s most popular songs include “Creeps” and “Cabo.”

Who else is performing at 2024 Country Thunder Arizona?

The festival will have a litany of other performers throughout the week.

Thursday will see Flatland Cavalry, Stephen Wilson Jr., Avery Anna and Halle Kearns perform.

Friday’s artists are Nate Smith, Randall King, The Bellamy Brothers and Alana Springsteen.

Saturday’s performers are Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Dallas Smith and Lauren Watkins.

The final day of the festival will have Randy Houser, Diamond Rio, Jake Worthington and Alexandra Kay perform.

How much are tickets for 2024 Country Thunder Arizona?

A weekend general admission pass starts at $300 plus fees.

VIP packages start at $600.

Performance times for the festival have not yet been announced.

