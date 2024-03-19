Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen traveling to mailbox in Wickenburg

Mar 19, 2024, 6:28 AM

Kris Anderson...

Kris Anderson was last seen on March 18, 2024, traveling to his mailbox in Wickenburg. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a man who was last seen traveling to his mailbox in Wickenburg on Monday, authorities said.

Kris Anderson,77, was last seen around 11 a.m. near 339th Avenue and Cloud Road leaving his home with his motorized bicycle.

He was heading to the mailbox near Vulture Mine and Whispering Ranch roads.

Anderson stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a white flannel and blue jeans.

Anderson has a full white beard with his hair slicked backwards.

Anyone who has seen Anderson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.

