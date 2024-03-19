Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Scattered spring showers, some hail hits East Valley

Mar 18, 2024, 6:18 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

Parts of the East Valley saw storms develop, bringing pea-sized hail and 40-mph winds. (ADOT camera...

Parts of the East Valley saw storms develop, bringing pea-sized hail and 40-mph winds. (ADOT camera screenshot)

(ADOT camera screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A scattered storm system brought strong wind gusts, rain and hail to parts of the East Valley on Monday evening.

Storms developed around Mesa and Apache Junction in the early evening, bringing gusts of up to 40 mph along with pea-sized hail, the National Weather Service said.

Those areas received as much 0.28 inches of rain over the course of the system, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

RELATED STORIES

Early on Monday morning, the National Weather Service forecasted showers and storm activity to develop in higher parts of Arizona in the afternoon leading to isolated storms in the Valley in the evening.

Katherine Berlisavich, a meteorologist with NWS, doesn’t expect the rain to continue throughout the night.

“Most of the activity out there tonight has quieted off and it’s come to an end around the Phoenix metro,” she told KTAR News 92.3 FM at around 7 p.m. “There are still a few cells in the higher terrain, but that should be coming to an end here over the next hour.”

There aren’t storms or rain expected for the Valley this evening, she added.

“There’s still some elevated wind gusts out there and that will probably be the main concern,” she said. Those winds, which will be 25-30 mph, are expected to dissipate later during the night, she added.

This spurt of rainfall is pretty normal for Phoenix around this time of year as we head into spring, Berlisavich added.

“The low pressure that’s causing these cells, these storms, is still going to be hanging around through about Wednesday,” she said. “We’ll have to watch for some additional rain showers and isolated storms around the same time tomorrow night.”

The rain will dry out by the end of the week, she said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Brandon King contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

77° | 50°
65° and partly cloudy

Arizona Weather News

US 89A near Jacob Lake is blanketed in snow during a winter storm as seen in an Arizona Department ...

KTAR.com

Multiple stretches of highway closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

With a winter storm creating unsafe driving conditions, multiple stretches of highway were closed in northern Arizona on Friday.

3 days ago

Stock photo of a rainy street with overcast skies seen through a windshield or window...

Kevin Stone

Light rain bathes much of metro Phoenix with possibility of thunderstorms, hail

After a smattering of rain fell Thursday night, more activity, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail, is in the Phoenix weather forecast for Friday.

4 days ago

A shirtless man transports water jugs on July 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County shatters annual record with 645 heat-related deaths in 2023

The number of heat-related deaths in metro Phoenix soared by more than 50% in 2023, setting a new annual record.

5 days ago

Stock image showing gray storm clouds forming in the sky...

Kevin Stone

System bringing cooler temperatures, possibility of rain to Phoenix area this week

A weather system is expected to bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain to the Phoenix area this week.

5 days ago

Rain hit the Valley on March 7, 2024. (ADOT screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Rain splashes metro Phoenix while snow returns to high country

Rain storms splashed down in metro Phoenix as they started west and worked their way through the Valley.

11 days ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Scattered spring showers, some hail hits East Valley