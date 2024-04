Last year, Phoenix hit triple digits for the first time on April 30 and the last time on Oct. 21. The earliest the city has ever hit the 100-degree mark is March 26, 1988. The city average for its first triple-digit day is May 2.

The daily average temperature for April 21 is 87 degrees and the record high temperature for April 21 was 104 degrees set in 2012.

Phoenix reached 90 degrees for the first time this year on April 11, 12 days later than the historical average.

What does the forecast look like in Phoenix for the rest of the week?

After highs in the upper-90s for the first part of this week, the Phoenix weather forecast calls for cooler temperatures in the low to middle 80s for the rest of the week.