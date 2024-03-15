Close
Phoenix weather forecast includes waves of rain with possibility of thunderstorms, hail

Mar 15, 2024, 7:12 AM

Stock photo of a rainy street with overcast skies seen through a windshield or window...

The Phoenix weather forecast for Friday, March 15, calls for waves of rain, with possible thunderstorms and hail, and highs in the low 60s. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — After a smattering of rain fell Thursday night, more activity, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail, is in the Phoenix weather forecast for Friday.

“We’re going to be seeing some active weather conditions, so people who are going to be doing outdoor activities need to pay close attention to the weather conditions. It’s going to get pretty stormy as we head into the afternoon,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Lojero said there could be waves of showers through the day, with the heaviest activity starting around noon or 1 p.m., as storms move in from the south.

“And with those showers there could actually be isolated thunderstorms, as well. Now some of this thunderstorm activity could produce some small hail, most likely pea size,” he said.

Lojero also said there could be strong wind gusts up to 35 mph during the day, with possible lightning strikes where thunderstorms develop.

The Phoenix weather forecast calls for highs in the low 60s Friday, followed by temperatures in the upper 60s with a slight chance of showers Saturday. It should get back into the 70s with clear skies by Sunday.

How much rain is expected to fall in Phoenix on Friday?

The activity started Thursday night, when Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s officials readings, saw 0.1 inches of rain. Another 0.1 inches had fallen by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday has the potential to be one of the wettest days of the year in the Valley, with rainfall totals of a quarter-inch to a half-inch expected.

“But we cannot rule out locally higher amounts, especially if an area receives a thunderstorm, which can locally enhance the rainfall intensity,” Lojero said. “And then things should start winding down as we head into tonight.”

The highest daily rainfall at the Phoenix airport this year was 0.41 inches on Jan. 23. The total for the year is slightly ahead of normal so far, Lojero said, but there might not be much more precipitation after Friday until the Valley’s monsoon season starts in June.

“We still have probably a shot of maybe a couple of more rainfall events for the next couple of weeks,” Lojero said. “And then once we head into early April, that’s when the the dry season starts here.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

