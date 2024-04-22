Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fire bans for Phoenix and Maricopa County parks go into effect on May 1

Apr 22, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

The city of Phoenix and Maricopa County will initiate an annual fire ban for parks and mountain preserves beginning on May 1. (AP File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix and Maricopa County will initiate an annual fire ban for parks and mountain preserves beginning next month.

The dual bans on open fires will go into effect on May 1.

“While this year’s wildflower season was rather low-key, our team has noticed a significant amount of new vegetation growth within the parks from the spring showers. As the temperatures rise, this vegetation will dry out and quickly become an ideal source for wildfire ignition,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director, said in a press release.

“Implementing a fire ban limits the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause severe damage to park resources, threaten park visitor safety and pose a danger to nearby homes.”

Here’s what city and park officials are prohibiting

Charcoal grills, wood campfires and fire pits are prohibited while the ban is in effect, but gas and propane grills are allowed in designated areas, the city said. Phoenix’s flatland parks are excluded.

The restrictions usually run through September but could be extended, depending on conditions.

These are the parks where the ban will go into effect

Here are the Phoenix parks and mountain preserves affected by the ban:

  • Camelback Mountain.
  • Deem Hills Recreation Area.
  • Lookout Mountain.
  • Papago Park.
  • Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area.
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve.
  • Phoenix Sonoran Preserve.
  • North Mountain Park.
  • Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area.
  • South Mountain Park/Preserve.

Here are the impacted Maricopa County regional parks:

  • Adobe Dam Regional Park.
  • Buckeye Hills Regional Park.
  • Cave Creek Regional Park.
  • Estrella Mountain Regional Park.
  • Hassayampa River Preserve.
  • Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
    • Desert Outdoor Center.
  • McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
  • San Tan Mountain Regional Park.
  • Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.
  • Usery Mountain Regional Park.
  • White Tank Mountain regional Park.

