ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix expected to heat up for first 90-degree day of 2024 before weekend

Apr 10, 2024, 2:02 PM

Chart showing the Phoenix weather forecast. The city is expected to see the first 90-degree day of ...

Phoenix is expected to see its first 90-degree day of 2024 on Thursday, April 11.

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – After a near miss last week, Phoenix is expected to see its first 90-degree day of the year before the weekend.

We’re forecasting a high here in Phoenix in the middle 90s both Thursday and Friday,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday, when Valley temperatures were expected to hit the middle to upper 80s.

On average, Phoenix sees 90 degrees for the first time in a year on March 30, meaning the heat is a little late this spring.

When was the last time Phoenix reached 90 degrees?

Nov. 7, 2023, was the last time the temperature reached 90 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

“It’s been quite a while since we experienced temperatures as high as we are expecting the next couple of days, and so our body is not accustomed yet to these temperatures,” Lojero said.

“So, it’s very essential that anyone that’s going to be doing outdoor activities during the next couple of days take the necessary precautions, such as hydrating, wearing loose-fit clothing, as well as taking frequent breaks in the shade.”

Phoenix’s hottest day of the year so far was last Thursday, when the mercury topped out at 89 degrees.

How long will Valley’s 90-degree temperatures last?

After three days at or near 90 degrees, Valley temperatures are expected to dip, Lojero said.

“As we head into the weekend and early next week, we do cool back down once again to below-normal highs starting on Sunday, where we’re expecting only low 80s. And then on Monday, we may actually struggle to reach 80 degrees,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

