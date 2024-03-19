Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Paul Gosar intern, social media influencer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Mar 18, 2024, 5:00 PM

FILE - Isabella DeLuca, of Long Island, N.Y., appears outside the Supreme Court, Oct. 26, 2020, on ...

FILE - Isabella DeLuca, of Long Island, N.Y., appears outside the Supreme Court, Oct. 26, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer, has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. Court records unsealed Monday, March 18, 2024, show that DeLuca is charged with misdemeanors, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area. She was arrested last Friday in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A conservative social media influencer has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and passing a stolen table out of a broken window, allowing other rioters to use it as a weapon against police, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Isabella Maria DeLuca was arrested last Friday in Irvine, California, on misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area.

DeLuca, who has more than 333,000 followers on the platform formerly known as Twitter, is a former congressional intern who works as a media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy. DeLuca’s profile on the institute’s website says she served as an ambassador for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.

DeLuca also interned for former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, both of whom are Republicans who have supported former President Donald Trump.

DeLuca, 24, of Setauket, New York, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Online court records don’t list an attorney representing her. A spokesperson for the Gold Institute for International Strategy said it learned Monday that DeLuca — who was hired in an unpaid position to update the organization’s social media presence — was facing criminal charges and said, “following further internal investigation, we felt it necessary to sever our relationship.”

During the Jan. 6 riot, DeLuca replied to a Twitter post by writing, “Fight back or let politicians steal and election? Fight back!”

Videos captured her entering a suite of conference rooms inside the Capitol through a broken window on the Lower West Terrace. She passed a table out of the window and then climbed back outside through the same window. A table that another rioter threw at police resembled the one that DeLuca passed out the window, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

DeLuca posted about the riot for days after the Jan. 6 attack. When an Instagram user asked her why she supported breaking into the Capitol, she responded, “According to the constitution it’s our house.”

Several days later, she posted on social media that she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had “mixed feelings.”

“People went to the Capitol building because that’s Our House and that’s where we go to take our grievances. People feel, as do I that an election was stolen from them and it was allowed,” she wrote.

When the FBI questioned her roughly two weeks after the Capitol attack, DeLuca denied entering the building on Jan. 6, the agent’s affidavit says.

More than 1,300 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related crimes. Over 800 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds getting a term of imprisonment ranging from a few days to 22 years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari resigns from Phoenix City Council...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari resigns to focus on run for Rep. Ruben Gallego’s seat

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said on Monday she will leave the City Council next week to focus on her Congressional run.

1 hour ago

Light pole and pipe in the ground....

SuElen Rivera

Here’s which communities in Maricopa County will split nearly $2M for improvements

Nearly $2 million in funding was approved on Monday to bolster neighborhoods in three communities across Maricopa County.

2 hours ago

Crews responded to a fire at the Cocina Madrigal Mexican restaurant on March 17, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Acclaimed Phoenix Mexican restaurant Cocina Madrigal temporarily closed after fire

Cocina Madrigal, an acclaimed Phoenix Mexican restaurant, is closed temporarily after a fire broke out in the kitchen Sunday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Split image of file photos shows yellow tape at a crime scene on the left and a Glendale police veh...

KTAR.com

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in West Valley over weekend

A man was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Glendale on Saturday night. It was the city's second fatal stabbing in as many days.

4 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is seen using a veto stamp on an immigration bill on March 4, 2024. She ve...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes Arizona Starter Homes Act, which drew pushback from cities

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday vetoed a housing reform bill that would have prevented local governments from regulating home designs and lot sizes.

4 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Former Paul Gosar intern, social media influencer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot