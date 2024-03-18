Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hold on tight, Electric Light Orchestra fans: Jeff Lynne’s ELO coming to Phoenix

Mar 18, 2024, 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

The leader of Jeff Lynne’s ELO is seen playing guitar and singing with band members behind him....

Jeff Lynne’s ELO is scheduled to perform at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 21, 2024, as part of the band's "Over and Out Tour." (Carsten Windhorst Photo via Live Nation)

(Carsten Windhorst Photo via Live Nation)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Jeff Lynne’s ELO will perform in Arizona for the first — and last — time under that name when the band stops in Phoenix this fall during its final tour.

The modern-day version of iconic symphonic rock band Electric Light Orchestra will perform at Footprint Center on Oct. 21 as part of “The Over and Out Tour.”

Presales start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The journey from Electric Light Orchestra to Jeff Lynne’s ELO

ELO was a major force in rock music in the 1970s and early ’80s, with a string of successful albums filled with memorable, melodic songs, including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Evil Woman,” “Telephone Line” and “Hold on Tight.”

Lynne went on to work as producer with the likes of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. He also cofounded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys with Harrison, Petty, Orbison and Bob Dylan.

ELO was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

When is the last time ELO played in Arizona?

The English band started going by the name Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.

The band has never played in Arizona as Jeff Lynne’s ELO. According to online concert archives, Electric Light Orchestra’s last Arizona shows were nearly fifty years ago, when the group played at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Jan. 17, 1977, and at the Tucson Community Center four days later.

Other than a one-off concert at a benefit show in November 2023, the group hasn’t performed live since 2019. The 27-city “Over and Out Tour” launches Aug. 24 in Palm Desert, California, and wraps up Oct. 25 in Los Angeles.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

