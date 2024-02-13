PHOENIX – Legendary rocker Neil Young is coming to Phoenix in all his ragged glory for an outdoor concert this spring.

Young and his trusty occasional backup band Crazy Horse will ride into Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on April 27, the third date of the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “Love Earth Tour.”

Presales started Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans can choose to receive a CD copy of the upcoming Neil Young + Crazy Horse album “FU##IN’ UP” with their ticket purchase at no extra cost.

Phoenix is one of just 15 cities on the 16-show tour, which starts with two nights in San Diego before heading to Arizona.

Young first collaborated with Crazy Horse more than five decades ago. Their first album together, the classic “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” was released in 1969.

Crazy Horse is known to bring out Young’s more rocking side, with songs such as “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black),” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Cowgirl in the Sand” and “Like a Hurricane.”

The 78-year-old Young is one of the most influential and respected guitarists and songwriters of the rock era. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995 and again in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

According to setlist.fm, he hasn’t played in the Valley since a show with Crazy Horse at the downtown Phoenix venue now known as Arizona Financial Theatre back in 2003.

