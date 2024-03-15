PHOENIX — With a winter storm creating dangerous driving conditions, multiple stretches of highway were closed in northern Arizona on Friday.

As of around noon, the following closures were in effect because of unsafe roads or crashes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

SR 260 in both directions between Interstate 17 and SR 87 (mileposts 218-252).

SR 64 in both directions east of the Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 243-268).

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Friday night for elevations above 6,500 feet.

With a foot or more of snow in the forecast for some areas of northern Arizona, anybody who has to drive in the high country is urged take precautions and be prepared for delays.

Motorists are advised to pack an emergency kit with a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

