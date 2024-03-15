Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple stretches of highway closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

Mar 15, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

US 89A near Jacob Lake is blanketed in snow during a winter storm as seen in an Arizona Department ...

Southbound US 89A near Jacob Lake was among the roads closed Friday, March 15, 2024, due to a winter storm. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With a winter storm creating dangerous driving conditions, multiple stretches of highway were closed in northern Arizona on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

As of around noon, the following closures were in effect because of unsafe roads or crashes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

  • SR 260 in both directions between Interstate 17 and SR 87 (mileposts 218-252).
  • SR 64 in both directions east of the Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 243-268).

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Friday night for elevations above 6,500 feet.

With a foot or more of snow in the forecast for some areas of northern Arizona, anybody who has to drive in the high country is urged take precautions and be prepared for delays.

Motorists are advised to pack an emergency kit with a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

62° | 46°
52° and rain

Arizona News

Whiskey was one of three labradoodles saved from a Phoenix home in February. (AHS Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Humane Society rescues 3 malnourished Labradoodles from Phoenix home

Three Labradoodles are recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after the malnourished animals were rescued from a Phoenix home last month.

44 minutes ago

Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ’48 Hours on the Border’ immigration series

KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15 Arizona, spent the last week examining the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a woman wearing white shoes sitting in a wheelchair, from the top of the wheel down....

Kevin Stone

Valley nail salon accused of discrimination by customer in wheelchair who wanted pedicure

A Valley nail salon reached a settlement with a woman who said she was denied service because she was confined to a wheelchair.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Javion Brown, who was arrested Thursday, March 14, 2024, in connection with a March 10 f...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others at Chandler sports park

A 19-year-old man from Casa Grande was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chandler sports park.

4 hours ago

Thomas David Cox, the defendant in two decades-old homicide and sexual assault cases, was sentence...

SuElen Rivera

Defendant in 1989, 1990 murder and sexual assault cases in Mesa is sentenced to life imprisonment

The defendant in two decades-old cold cases involving murder and sexual assault in Mesa was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Three panel image showing Parker McCollum on the left and Rodney Atkins on the right, both playing ...

Kevin Stone

What you need to know about Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

The KNIX Smoke Show BBQ & Country Music Roundup takes over Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday, with plenty of tasty tunes, food and beverages.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Multiple stretches of highway closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm