PHOENIX — Freeway improvement projects near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and in east Mesa will create potential traffic issues for Valley drivers this weekend.

In Phoenix, northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed from Broadway Road to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The University Drive and westbound Interstate 10 ramps to northbound SR 143 be closed at the same time, as work continues on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Drivers heading from the East Valley to Sky Harbor can take I-10 west to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to access the airport while SR 143 is closed.

🚧 US 60 westbound closed between Crismon and Loop 202.

The $775 million Broadway Curve project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What other Valley freeway is restricted this weekend?

In the East Valley, westbound US 60 will be closed from Crismon Road to the Loop 202 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramps to westbound US 60 from southbound Loop 202, Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road will be closed, too.

Motorists are advised to use Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

The Mesa restrictions are due to an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project on US 60 through the East Valley.

