Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Roadwork continues near Phoenix airport and in east Mesa this weekend

Mar 15, 2024, 8:00 AM

An overhead photo shows crews working on new bridges over Interstate 10 at the State Route 143 inte...

Crews work on new bridges over Interstate 10 at the State Route 143 interchange as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement project. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Freeway improvement projects near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and in east Mesa will create potential traffic issues for Valley drivers this weekend.

In Phoenix, northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed from Broadway Road to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The University Drive and westbound Interstate 10 ramps to northbound SR 143 be closed at the same time, as work continues on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Drivers heading from the East Valley to Sky Harbor can take I-10 west to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to access the airport while SR 143 is closed.

The $775 million Broadway Curve project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What other Valley freeway is restricted this weekend?

In the East Valley, westbound US 60 will be closed from Crismon Road to the Loop 202 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

RELATED STORIES

The ramps to westbound US 60 from southbound Loop 202, Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road will be closed, too.

Motorists are advised to use Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

The Mesa restrictions are due to an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project on US 60 through the East Valley.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock photo of a rainy street with overcast skies seen through a windshield or window...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weather forecast includes waves of rain with possibility of thunderstorms, hail

After a smattering of rain fell Thursday night, more activity, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail, is in the Phoenix weather forecast for Friday.

1 hour ago

Pedro Quintana-Luja was charged in connection with the deadly crash in Goodyear, authorities said T...

Associated Press

Driver charged in deadly Arizona crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

A driver who said his pickup's steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists near Phoenix a year ago has been charged in connection with the deadly crash.

2 hours ago

The port of entry in Nogales from the United States side of the border. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Car...

Jim Cross

Nogales business leader believes community hasn’t been as affected by border crisis

Recent migrant surges strained cities and nonprofits across the Southwest, but a business leader said Nogales hasn't been hit as hard as others.

4 hours ago

Follow @JimSharpe...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Tony Cani previews Arizona’s presidential preference election

This week's AZ Political Podcast with Jim Sharpe provides a preview of our state's presidential preference election.

4 hours ago

Wok This Way food truck benefits from NFL Business Connect Program ahead of Final Four...

Serena O'Sullivan

Wok This Way food truck benefits from NFL Business Connect Program ahead of Final Four

Wok This Way, a food truck co-owned by Kris Mill and her nephew, Jake, who has Down Syndrome, benefits from the NFL's business program.

4 hours ago

Irish Fountain Fest to fill Fountain Hills with music, food and fun...

Serena O'Sullivan

Fountain Hills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with music, food and a green fountain

Celebrate Celtic culture this weekend at the Irish Fountain Festival, which takes place on Saturday ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Roadwork continues near Phoenix airport and in east Mesa this weekend