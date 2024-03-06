Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix woman hit and killed by car after police say she was lying on road

Mar 6, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

A local woman was hit and killed by a car after police said she was lying on the road on Wednesday morning.(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A woman died after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police responded around 6:00 a.m. to the incident near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue.

During their investigation, officials learned the woman was lying on the road during the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The car that struck the woman remained at the scene of the crash and the driver was not believed to be impaired, according to authorities.

The woman’s identity has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said specifics will not be known until after an accident reconstruction takes place.

