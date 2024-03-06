PHOENIX — A woman died after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police responded around 6:00 a.m. to the incident near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue.

During their investigation, officials learned the woman was lying on the road during the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The car that struck the woman remained at the scene of the crash and the driver was not believed to be impaired, according to authorities.

The woman’s identity has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said specifics will not be known until after an accident reconstruction takes place.

