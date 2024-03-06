Phoenix police search for suspect in light-colored SUV after deadly shooting
Mar 5, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm
(Phoenix Police Department photo)
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who fled the area of a fatal shooting Monday night in Phoenix.
Thirty-year-old Ruben Fierro was found dead with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Van Buren Street after officers arrived around 8:00 p.m.
First responders attempted to give Fierro life-saving aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say the suspect fled in a light-colored SUV shortly after the shooting. Police released a video of the vehicle pulling away.
Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.