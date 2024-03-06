PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who fled the area of a fatal shooting Monday night in Phoenix.

Thirty-year-old Ruben Fierro was found dead with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Van Buren Street after officers arrived around 8:00 p.m.

First responders attempted to give Fierro life-saving aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the suspect fled in a light-colored SUV shortly after the shooting. Police released a video of the vehicle pulling away.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

