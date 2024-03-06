PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle making a left turn in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision around 11 a.m. at Cave Creek and Greenway roads, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, officers found 50-year-old Bradley Reith with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.

Detectives said early information indicates the driver of the other vehicle was traveling south on Cave Creek Road when it made a left turn at Greenway Road, striking Reith.

Impairment wasn’t believed to be a factor in the collision.

Any charges will be made after the reconstruction process.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.