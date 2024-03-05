PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when an armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix last month.

The incident started after officers saw Miguel Godines, 37, driving out of a parking lot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street at a high rate of speed around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What prompted the police pursuit against Godines?

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, Godines continued driving, prompting an air unit to follow while patrol vehicles pulled back.

While the air unit followed, Godines was seen getting out of the vehicle. He attempted to take another vehicle at gunpoint, but it drove off, police said.

Godines got back into the vehicle and drove to 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the car parked. After exiting the car, the Godines ran toward another vehicle stopped on the street, but the driver of that car drove off, police said.

The suspect then approached a red car and slammed on the hood with both of his hands while holding a gun in one, and demanded that she give him her vehicle, police said. He tried opening her door but police arrived on scene.

As Godines approached a vehicle with a gun in his hand, police shot him. The actual shooting wasn’t captured on video due to the placement of the body camera on the officers’ vest.

What happened after the shooting, what comes next?

Officers took the weapon and provided life-saving treatment. Godines was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Evidence was collected from the scene that determined the suspect also fired his handgun.

Further, the car that Godines was driving was reported as stolen, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting was assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for 20 years.

The shooting will be investigated by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Determinations about whether the actions of the officers were in line with department policy will be made upon completion of the investigation.

