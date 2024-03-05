Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body camera footage shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of armed suspect in Phoenix

Mar 5, 2024, 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

Suspect on the floor after officer shoots him...

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when an armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Feb. 19, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department body camera screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Department body camera screenshot)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when an armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix last month.

The incident started after officers saw Miguel Godines, 37, driving out of a parking lot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street at a high rate of speed around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What prompted the police pursuit against Godines?

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, Godines continued driving, prompting an air unit to follow while patrol vehicles pulled back.

While the air unit followed, Godines was seen getting out of the vehicle. He attempted to take another vehicle at gunpoint, but it drove off, police said.

Godines got back into the vehicle and drove to 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the car parked. After exiting the car, the Godines ran toward another vehicle stopped on the street, but the driver of that car drove off, police said.

The suspect then approached a red car and slammed on the hood with both of his hands while holding a gun in one, and demanded that she give him her vehicle, police said. He tried opening her door but police arrived on scene.

RELATED STORIES

As Godines approached a vehicle with a gun in his hand, police shot him. The actual shooting wasn’t captured on video due to the placement of the body camera on the officers’ vest.

What happened after the shooting, what comes next?

Officers took the weapon and provided life-saving treatment. Godines was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Evidence was collected from the scene that determined the suspect also fired his handgun.

Further, the car that Godines was driving was reported as stolen, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting was assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for 20 years.

The shooting will be investigated by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Determinations about whether the actions of the officers were in line with department policy will be made upon completion of the investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona voters are keen on immigration and inflation as top issues, according to a new poll. (Photo...

KTAR.com

Poll shows immigration, inflation as top issues for most Arizona voters

As election season in Arizona nears, the state's voters are listing immigration and inflation as their top issues, according to a poll released Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Cops parked in a Valley neighborhood....

KTAR.com

Son allegedly shoots mother, his brother before fleeing scene in far West Valley

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his mother and brother in the far West Valley before fleeing the scene.

3 hours ago

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

Associated Press

Man sought in New York fatal bludgeoning won’t waive extradition from Arizona

He said he wouldn't agree to be sent back to New York while he's also facing charges for stabbing two other women in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Mesa College Promise expands free tuition offerings...

Colton Krolak

An East Valley program is providing free tuition to adult learners

The Mesa College Promise program will now provide free Mesa Community College tuition for learners aged 24 and older, officials said.

5 hours ago

Three-photo collage with ostriches on the left, a midway carnival ride on the upper right and two p...

KTAR.com

Here’s everything you need to know about 2024 Chandler Ostrich Festival

If you're planning to attend the 2024 Chandler Ostrich Festival, which runs for six days over two weekends in March, here's what you need to know.

5 hours ago

Medical debt relief program to forgive 1M Arizonans' debts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Katie Hobbs partners with nonprofit to free 1M Arizonans from medical debt

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs partnered with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to launch a new medical debt relief program, officials announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Body camera footage shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of armed suspect in Phoenix