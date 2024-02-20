Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Armed suspect fatally shot by police officers in Phoenix

Feb 20, 2024, 6:19 AM

Police set up scene to process evidence....

An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

Officers tried pulling a vehicle over around 10:45 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street after seeing it driving at a high rate of speed, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle continued driving, prompting an air unit to follow while patrol vehicles pulled back.

While the air unit followed, the suspect, an unidentified man in his late 30s, was seen getting out of the vehicle. He attempted to take another vehicle at gunpoint, but it drove off, police said.

The man got back into the suspect vehicle and drove to 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the car parked. After exiting the car, the suspect ran toward other vehicles stopped on the street, police said.

As the man approached a vehicle with a gun in his hand, police shot him.

Officers took the weapon and provided life-saving treatment to the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Arizona News

Clint Hickman...

Danny Shapiro

Clint Hickman says threats deterring Arizonans from seeking office

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman believes continued vitriol is driving people away from elected positions in Arizona.

2 hours ago

The annual Strategic School Staffing Summit, run by Arizona State University's Mary Lou Fulton Teac...

Analisa Valdez/Cronkite News

Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Public school educators say they are some of the most underpaid and overworked laborers, and many are quitting or leaving the profession.

2 hours ago

(Yelp photo)...

Tom Kuebel

8 Arizona pizza parlors ranked in nation’s top 100

Eight Arizona pizza parlors were ranked among the top 100 in the nation with four located in the Valley and four located in the high country.

3 hours ago

The Adero Scottsdale resort in Fountain Hills, Arizona. (Adero Scottsdale Photo)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Texas buyer found for Adero Scottsdale resort in receivership

After being placed in a receivership following its ownership’s failure to make mortgage payments, a buyer has been lined up to acquire the Adero Scottsdale resort.

3 hours ago

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 16-19

From a paradise home to a working vendor who was stabbed, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

11 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning.

11 hours ago

