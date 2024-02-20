Armed suspect fatally shot by police officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

Officers tried pulling a vehicle over around 10:45 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street after seeing it driving at a high rate of speed, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle continued driving, prompting an air unit to follow while patrol vehicles pulled back.

While the air unit followed, the suspect, an unidentified man in his late 30s, was seen getting out of the vehicle. He attempted to take another vehicle at gunpoint, but it drove off, police said.

The man got back into the suspect vehicle and drove to 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the car parked. After exiting the car, the suspect ran toward other vehicles stopped on the street, police said.

As the man approached a vehicle with a gun in his hand, police shot him.

Officers took the weapon and provided life-saving treatment to the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

