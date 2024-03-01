Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix pilot program allows e-scooter, e-bike and bicycle rentals 24 hours a day

Mar 1, 2024, 1:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

The boundary map for Phoenix's Shared Micromobility Program. Two e-scooters, one from Spin and one from Lime, are seen parked in Phoenix, Arizona White Lime-branded e-bikes with green trim and baskets on a city street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is expanding the operating hours of its Shared Micromobility Program on a trial basis, allowing e-bike, e-scooter and bicycle riders to rent and roll all night.

The program will switch to a 24/7 schedule at midnight Friday as part of a six-month pilot program, the city said. Data usage and other metrics will be reviewed during the trial period.

Late-night riders will have to take a reaction test through the vendor apps before renting vehicles between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Micromobility device rentals were previously limited to 5 a.m.-midnight.

What are the rules for renting micromobility devices in Phoenix?

Lime and Spin are the approved vendors for Phoenix’s Shared Micromobility Program, which became permanent in January 2023 after the city managed a pilot program for several years.

RELATED STORIES

The program boundary map includes the city’s downtown core and extends in some areas west to 23rd Avenue, east to 46th Street and south to Dobbins Road.

The Arizona Capitol mall area and city parks within the program boundary are no-ride zones.

Bikes and scooters used within the downtown core must be parked at one of the more than 150 designated parking areas. In other locations, the vehicles, which have built-in smart locks, can be secured to a bicycle rack or other vertical element.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to rent a micromobility device in Phoenix. They must travel in the roadway, not on sidewalks, and obey all traffic laws. Officials encourage helmet use, but it isn’t required.

