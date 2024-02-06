PHOENIX — Electric scooter company Lime launched a fleet of 300 e-scooters in Tempe, according to a Monday announcement.

Phoenix riders have taken over 1.1 million trips on Lime’s e-scooters in the city since 2022, the company’s announcement said.

Lime’s statement said this has some big benefits for the environment, like:

– Cutting down on traffic pollution by keeping around 300,000 car trips off of the road.

– Fighting air pollution since riding instead of driving saves 114 metric tons of carbon emissions.

– Helping riders save money on gas since riding instead of driving saved around 13,000 gallons of gas.

This marks the company’s first time serving riders in Tempe.

The company’s statement said the new fleet will consist of its “Gen4 scooters,” which have more features than previous e-scooters. It has a two-sided kickstand to prevent tipping over, enhanced suspension, larger wheels and a swappable battery. It also has swept back handlebars, which are “a first for shared e-scooters” as well as a lowered baseboard and a dual hand brake system.

