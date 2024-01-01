PHOENIX — Four people were displaced over the weekend after a house in Glendale apparently caught fire because of an electric scooter, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a garage fire Saturday around 10:30 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, the Glendale Fire Department said in a social media post.

“Phoenix and Glendale crews worked together to quickly clear the home and aggressively fight the blaze,” Glendale Fire said. “The fire was likely caused by an electric scooter and extended to an electric/hybrid vehicle.”

The vehicle was then pulled out of the garage with a winch on the Glendale Battalion chief truck so that it could be extinguished without crews risking being near the roof collapse, fire personnel said.

No injuries were reported.

Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria Fire-Medical Department responded to the blaze.

