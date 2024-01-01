Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Electric scooter likely to blame for Glendale weekend house fire

Jan 1, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

BY KTAR.COM


Fire personnel working to put out Glendale house blaze ignited by electric scooter. Fire personnel working to put out Glendale house blaze ignited by electric scooter. Fire personnel working to put out Glendale house blaze ignited by electric scooter. Vehicle wrapped in a trash bag in the back of another vehicle.

PHOENIX — Four people were displaced over the weekend after a house in Glendale apparently caught fire because of an electric scooter, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a garage fire Saturday around 10:30 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, the Glendale Fire Department said in a social media post.

“Phoenix and Glendale crews worked together to quickly clear the home and aggressively fight the blaze,” Glendale Fire said. “The fire was likely caused by an electric scooter and extended to an electric/hybrid vehicle.”

RELATED STORIES

The vehicle was then pulled out of the garage with a winch on the Glendale Battalion chief truck so that it could be extinguished without crews risking being near the roof collapse, fire personnel said.

No injuries were reported.

Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria Fire-Medical Department responded to the blaze.

