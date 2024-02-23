Close
Fantasy 5 ticket worth $348,000 sold at grocery store in Phoenix

Feb 22, 2024, 8:00 PM

Luck struck at a Phoenix grocery store after one person hit the jackpot in an Arizona Lottery game on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Pexels File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Luck struck at a Phoenix grocery store after one person hit the jackpot in an Arizona Lottery game on Wednesday, officials said.

The Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket, worth $348,000, was sold on Wednesday at the Fry’s Marketplace at 3949 E. Chandler Blvd.

The winning numbers were 1, 14, 16, 19 and 31.

The most recent winner of the Fantasy 5 jackpot won on Jan. 20.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

