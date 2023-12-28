Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how Arizona Lottery players fared in 2023

Dec 28, 2023, 11:26 AM

The Arizona Lottery released its 2023 results on Thursday. (Arizona Lottery Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With 2023 coming to a close, the Arizona Lottery on Thursday released information about how its players performed in the calendar year.

The lottery said 16,417 tickets had wins of over $600, resulting in more than $868 million being distributed to winning players in 2023.

The biggest win was a $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased at a TA Travel Center in Tonopah in early January. A pair of Set For Life scratchers tickets, a new game this year, hit the top prize of $250,000 for 20 years.

“The thrill of winning and a moment to dream, combined with the opportunity to give back to Arizona communities with every ticket, is what makes our games special,” Arizona Lottery CEO Alec Esteban Thomson said in a press release.

“This year was one of prizes, fun, and record-breaking impact, but it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the moments of happiness and excitement we create for our players.”

The lottery contributed more than $98 million in commissions to the Arizona economy in 2023.

Lottery ticket proceeds fund programs in education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services.

Arizona Lottery has more than 3,200 licensed retailers across the state.

