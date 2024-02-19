Close
ARIZONA NEWS

California developer seeks extension before construction on long-planned Phoenix project

Feb 19, 2024

A California developer is moving forward with plans for a new multifamily and retail project near the southwest corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A years-long effort to develop a prominent infill project called Omninet West along a light rail corridor on Central Avenue in Phoenix could be delayed by another two years.

A 3-acre site located at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Pierson Street — just south of the Camelback Road intersection — has been in a state of flux since plans for the site were approved in 2015 for 283 multifamily units and 15,000 square feet of commercial space including ground-floor retail.

The owner of the site, Beverly Hills, California-based Omninet Capital LLC, was approved to start construction on the development by the end of 2022 and received an extension to start by 2023.

Now the owner, through Burch & Cracchiolo attorney Ed Bull, has applied to the city of Phoenix planning hearing officer for an additional two-year extension for commencing construction.

A public hearing for the developer’s request is scheduled to be voted on by the Phoenix planning hearing officer during the Feb. 21 meeting.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

