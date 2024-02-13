Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley economist says report that downgraded Phoenix’s performance is ‘massively flawed’

Feb 13, 2024, 4:25 AM

The view to the north from downtown Phoenix shows multiple construction cranes....

The view to the north from downtown Phoenix shows multiple construction cranes on Feb. 12, 2024. (PHXCityCam Screenshot)

(PHXCityCam Screenshot)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Valley economist says Phoenix’s downgrade on an annual ranking of best-performing cities is no reason to panic.

Phoenix checked in at No. 18 among 200 large cities in the Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities 2024 report, which was released this month.

Arizona’s largest city was No. 4 on the same list in 2022 and No. 8 last year.

However, Jim Rounds of Tempe-based Rounds Consulting Group told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday that the list is “massively flawed” and that Phoenix should still be in the top 10.

Why does Valley economist think Milken Institute is wrong about Phoenix?

Rounds explained that studies comparing data across the nation by nature have to be general, leaving out key elements that are specific to individual communities.

RELATED STORIES

“They looked at things in the wrong way so they could publish something that looked really pretty on the website,” he said. “It shows a map with the different colors of the rates of growth, but this is something I would never reference in any report that I’d be producing here.”

Phoenix slipped in multiple categories the Milken Institute uses for its rankings, most notably job growth.

Rounds pointed out that job growth rankings are based largely on 2022 data, which is both old and skewed by the Arizona economy’s relatively fast recovery from COVID pandemic setbacks.

“A lot of it has to do with fourth grade math, and they should have known this is something that’s pretty basic,” he said. “So, they’re saying this is where Phoenix stands if we didn’t make any adjustment for a global pandemic, and we looked at the numbers from two years ago, and we ignored all the high-tech growth that the Phoenix area has enjoyed over the last couple of years.

“And based on all that, we are still 18. So even though they really screwed this up badly, we’re still top 20.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

diaper bank program Maricopa county human services department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Diaper bank program for qualifying Valley families extended through September

Eligible families in Maricopa County can get free diapers through September thanks to a January vote from the county's board of supervisors.

11 minutes ago

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters offering free drinks for a year...

Serena O'Sullivan

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opening first Arizona coffee shop in Phoenix

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, a California-based coffee chain, will offer customers the chance to win free coffee for a year on Friday.

21 minutes ago

A man stands with hits hands handcuffed behind his back...

KTAR.com

9 suspects arrested in multi-agency operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona

Nine suspects were arrested for a variety of offenses in a recent multi-agency undercover operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona.

8 hours ago

Jim Miller, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his parents in Phoenix on Feb. 12, 2024. (Facebook F...

KTAR.com

38-year-old man accused of fatally shooting parents at north Phoenix home

A 38-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting his parents at their north Phoenix home on Monday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Francisco Javier Felix-Higuera, left, and Maria Isabel Machado-Perez, right, were accused in the ch...

KTAR.com

Glendale mother, boyfriend accused in child abuse death of 1-year-old boy

A Glendale mother and her boyfriend were accused in the child abuse death of her 1-year-old boy on Thursday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Valley economist says report that downgraded Phoenix’s performance is ‘massively flawed’