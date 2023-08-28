PHOENIX — Spring Training generated more than $418 million in new revenue for Arizona’s economy this year and more than $710 million in total economic activity, according to a new economic impact study from Arizona State University’s Seidman Institute.

Researchers interviewed out-of-state fans at all 10 Cactus League ballparks to get the data.

Gov. Katie Hobbs joined members from the Arizona Cactus League Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium to announce the study’s findings.

“While Cactus League games may not count, their economic impact certainly does,” Hobbs said.

She specifically pointed to 6,000 jobs created by the 2023 season, which she said paid out nearly $270 million in total wages.

“This is real income for real Arizonans who, because of this league, had an opportunity to earn a living and support their family,” Hobbs said.

Bridget Binsbacher, executive director of Cactus League, explained the median visitor attends three games, spends four nights in the state and spends an average of $421.25 per day.

Binsbacher also noted out-of-state visitors spent around $345 million in retail, lodging, entertainment, and in-state travel.

“The impact of Spring Training is felt from Tombstone to the Grand Canyon. People are taking advantage of the opportunity to see every nook and cranny of Arizona, and we’re really proud of that,” Binsbacher said.

The Arizona Cactus League was founded in 1947 and currently consists of 15 Major League Baseball teams that play across 10 ballparks in the state. More than 1.5million fans attended Spring Training games in Arizona in 2023.

