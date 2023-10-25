Close
Diamondbacks bring World Series payoff to Arizona economy between Super Bowl, Final Four

Oct 25, 2023, 11:30 AM

A sign at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix displays the Arizona Diamondbacks slogan of "Embrace the ...

A sign at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix displays the Arizona Diamondbacks slogan of "Embrace the Chaos." (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks’ slogan during this year’s unexpected run to the World Series has been “Embrace the Chaos.” For local businesses getting a financial boost from the baseball team’s surprising success, it could be adjusted to “Embrace the Cash.”

“It reflects well on Arizona and, yeah, it’s great for advertising,” Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday, the morning after the D-backs clinched their first World Series berth since 2001 by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championships Series.

“It’s also great for the local economy. It keeps restaurants open downtown. It brings millions of dollars back that were previously unexpected. This is an exciting time to be in Arizona, an exciting time to be a fan.”

Downtown Phoenix was already going to be hopping Tuesday night, which is also Halloween, with the Phoenix Suns hosting the San Antonio Spurs and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama at Footprint Center.

But area merchants can now count on even more spending next week with World Series Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5 against the Texas Rangers set for Monday-Wednesday nights at Chase Field.

How much impact can sports have on Arizona economy?

Sports have long been a big player in the Arizona economy. In addition to the impact generated by the Valley’s pro franchises, the state benefits every year from the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale and spring training baseball across metro Phoenix.

In 2022, the most recent year for which estimates are available, the annual PGA Tour stop generated an economic impact of about $450 million. Cactus League baseball, meanwhile, pumped more than $710 million into local economy, according to a study by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute.

Arizona also regularly hosts major championship events such as this year’s Super Bowl and next year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship semifinal and final games, aka the Final Four.

The one-off blockbusters can make an even bigger splash financially than the ongoing events. For example, February’s Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale generated a whopping $1.3 billion for the state’s economy, according to a Seidman Research Institute study.

How Diamondbacks’ success can help Arizona beyond World Series

Seiden said the added exposure of next week’s World Series games could help Arizona land additional big events — and the dollars that follow.

“We’re being considered right now for several major events, so to get the World Series, people are going to be watching and realize that Arizona is a place to be for these big sporting events,” he said.

Seiden also said people who travel here to support their teams might not want to leave when they experience what Arizona has to offer.

“We’ll take the Dallas residents who want to come by and realize we’ve got the better state than Texas — not just for sports, but also for living,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

